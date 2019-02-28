Philadelphia police are still looking for the person responsible for an armed carjacking-turned-kidnapping in West Oak Lane on Wednesday.The gunman stole a car with a 6-year-old, inside.According to his mom, that boy has already survived cancer. Now he's the survivor of an abduction.It happened at what neighbors describe as the very quiet intersection of 75th St. and Tulpehocken in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.Neighbor Uvaline Washington said, "Nothing like this has ever happened."The little boy was separated from his father by armed suspects.Police say their grey Mercedes SUV was carjacked around 5:40 pm Wednesday.According to police, the boy was in the back.His father was driving and an adult male was in the front passenger seat.Police say the suspects forced the father from the SUV then took off with the 6-year-old and male passenger inside.But luckily they'd both be let out about a minute or two later close to the scene.Once he was forced out the father immediately sought help.After boy and passenger were let out they began walking to East Mount Airy which is a mile and half away.Around 9 p.m. Wednesday night the stolen SUV was found, abandoned, at 3rd and Fisher streets.As for the suspects, police say they got into a Burgundy Chrysler and took off.Those we spoke with say their thoughts right now are with the family of the boy.Police say they are following solid leads.