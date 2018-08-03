Boy critical after shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware Friday morning.It happened around 9:55 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of E. 27th Street.The victim was transported to the A.I. duPont Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.Wilmington police are currently on scene trying to determine what led to the shooting.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.-----