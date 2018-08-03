Boy critical after shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch raw video from the scene of a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware that sent a child to the hospital.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware Friday morning.

It happened around 9:55 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of E. 27th Street.

The victim was transported to the A.I. duPont Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Wilmington police are currently on scene trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingchild shotdelaware newsWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Person of interest detained in Whitemarsh Township homicide
Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on Roosevelt Blvd.
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose as prank
Charlie Manuel reflects on 2008 title, believes in 2018 Phillies
Amber Alert: Girl abducted from Reagan National Airport
NJ woman wins casino's largest online jackpot in while on conference call
Father missing after canoe tips over in Delaware River
Man shot at close range in Juniata Park
Show More
Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk recalled, may contain milk
Suspect surrenders in triple shooting that killed teen
Chester officer uses body to shield family from gunfire
AccuWeather: Still Very Humid, Drenching Thunderstorms Today and Tonight
Glenn Jacobs, WWE's Kane, wins mayor's race in Tennessee
More News