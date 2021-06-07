Society

Be Kind: NJ 8-year-old donates hair for good cause

By Nicole Borocci
EMBED <>More Videos

Be Kind: NJ 8-year-old donates hair for good cause

CINNAMINSON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An 8-year-old boy in Cinnaminson, New Jersey spent the last three years growing his hair out, all to donate it to other children.

Andrew White IV chopped off more than a foot of hair at Paige Reese Salon on June 1.

The donation will go to the nonprofit organization Hair We Share, which benefits anyone under the age of 18 who lost their hair in a fire or from cancer treatments.

Andrew said he was inspired by his aunt, who is battling cancer.

"I normally do small deeds, but nothing big like this. This is probably the best I've felt in a while," White said.

RELATED: Be Kind | Delco sisters team up to make bracelets, help others

"He's got a heart of gold," his mother Victoria Spulock added.

The family also raised over $1,000 for the organization, which entitles them to track White's donation.

They will also receive a photo of the finished wig.

The best part of his new hair will be a lot less water dripping all over when he gets out of the shower, Andrew joked.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycinnaminsonfeel goodbe kind
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News