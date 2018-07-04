Boy helps police nab burglar inside his Pa. home

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A quick-thinking boy helped police nab a burglar inside his home in central Pennsylvania.

A man broke into the Mackenzie's home in Lock Haven Sunday night. Everyone was asleep, except 10-year-old Jude.

Jude slid under the couch and called 911.

Police arrived within minutes and arrested 43-year-old Allen Hurneman. That's when Jude went upstairs to wake his mom and dad.

"We kind of were like, 'Jude are you kidding? Did you have a bad dream?' He's like, 'No, the police are here,'" the boy's mom, Kelsa Mackenzie said.

Jude's mom says she is extremely proud of her son.

