Boy helps police nab burglar inside his Pa. home

A quick-thinking boy helped police nab a burglar inside his home in central Pennsylvania.A man broke into the Mackenzie's home in Lock Haven Sunday night. Everyone was asleep, except 10-year-old Jude.Jude slid under the couch and called 911.Police arrived within minutes and arrested 43-year-old Allen Hurneman. That's when Jude went upstairs to wake his mom and dad."We kind of were like, 'Jude are you kidding? Did you have a bad dream?' He's like, 'No, the police are here,'" the boy's mom, Kelsa Mackenzie said.Jude's mom says she is extremely proud of her son.