Boy, 10, recovering after getting hit by bullet on baseball field, IronPigs GM says

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Allentown police said a young boy collapsed after being injured prior to an IronPigs game at Coca-Cola Park Saturday evening.Police said the 10-year-old boy was in right field for a pre-game Harry Potter event when he fell to the ground at around 6:30 p.m.The boy's leg was bleeding, but he was able to walk up the steps with his parents to get help.He was taken to a local hospital where officials said an x-ray of his leg revealed a bullet lodged behind his knee.Police said the boy was then transferred to a trauma hospital for further treatment.According to investigators, there were no gunshots heard within the park nor any indication that the shot came from within the park. Police also said there were no reports of gunfire anywhere in the area surrounding the park around the time of the incident.The mother of the victim has video of the child at the moment he was hit.We spoke to Kurt Landes, general manager of the IronPigs, who says after reviewing the video Allentown police decided against evacuating the stadium because police did not feel fans were in danger."By the time police understood that there was actually a gunshot wound, they had the video of the boy actually being in the process of when it occurred when his knee buckled, to understand how he was standing, as well as the angle of the bullet behind the boy's knees. You can tell it came really straight down directly from the sky," said Landes.The boy is in stable condition at this time.Family members tell Action News that the boy has been discharged from the hospital with the bullet still lodged in his leg.