Boy sent flying into windshield when bus driver slams on brakes

MESA, Arizona -- A school bus driver in Arizona reportedly admitted to slamming his brakes out of anger, sending a boy flying into a windshield.

KTVK reported Jamie Tellez, 50, was arrested after a boy went home with injuries suffered from the incident.

An onboard camera recorded the reported incident in Mesa, Arizona, capturing the driver, believed to be Tellez, screaming at another boy who had thrown trash at the front of the bus.

The driver then slams his brakes and sends a boy who was standing in the aisle towards the front flying into the windshield, which, court documents stated, was cracked from the impact.

The driver is then seen grabbing the boy off the floor and flinging the child behind him.

In the video, the driver is heard screaming at the boy and threatening him.

"I'm going to (expletive) knock the (expletive) out of you," court records stated the driver saying.

Shortly later, the boys were let off the bus at their stop without further incident.

According to police, the boy who got tossed and later grabbed by the driver suffered head and hip injuries. Detectives interviewed Tellez, who police say admitted to the abrupt braking.

Tellez was charged on counts of child abuse, threatening, reckless driving and endangerment. He was released from Maricopa County Jail on his own recognizance but was ordered to wear a monitoring device.

The TV station reported Tellez was placed on unpaid leave and "recommended for termination" by Mesa Public Schools.

SEE ALSO:

'I'm totally crazy': Wash. police release video from inside school bus driven by alleged drunk driver
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Washington state have released video from inside a school bus that they said was being driven by a drunk driver earlier this month.



Dash-cam video catches HISD school bus driver acting recklessly
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows a school bus speeding around stopped traffic using the emergency lane

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonachild abusebuschild injuredcaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camerachild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drive-by shooting injures 5 in Queen Village
Teacher on leave after racially-charged altercation with parent
Ronan Farrow talks Lauer, Weinstein in new book 'Catch and Kill'
Report: Man driving Kevin Hart's vintage muscle car caused crash
Homeowner hit in the head with crowbar during break-in
Arrested stalker used pupil image reflections in selfie to locate pop idol
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
Show More
Jon Bon Jovi visits N.J. shelter on World Homeless Day
Schools on delay due to flooding at Jersey Shore
School bus driver yells at girl to return as car approaches
AccuWeather: Breezy and Cooler Today, A Milder Weekend
Officials want invasive fish species that can survive on land dead
More TOP STORIES News