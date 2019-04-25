10-year-old boy seriously injured after being struck by driver in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 10-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police say he was struck by a driver in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.It happened around 7 p.m. at 74th Avenue and Washington Lane in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.Police say the driver did stay at the scene after hitting the child.Further details surrounding the accident remain under investigation.The boy was transported to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.