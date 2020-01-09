Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left a child hurt on Wednesday.Police say a 10-year-old boy was hit along the 2900 block of Chichester Avenue, in Upper Chichester at 3:30 p.m.He was alert on the way to the hospital.Police tell Action News that the hit-and-run driver has been located. No charges have been filed at this time.