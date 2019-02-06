Boy who fell through ice while chasing after basketball dies

Authorities say a 14-year-old New Jersey boy who fell through the ice in a Trenton park over the weekend has died.Police said 14-year-old Zayquan Wheeler was with friends at Cadwalader Park on Sunday afternoon when a basketball rolled onto the ice of the Delaware and Raritan Canal. Police said Wheeler chased after the ball and fell through the ice-covered water at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.Police said a rescue team pulled him from the water and he was rushed to a hospital and later flown to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where city and law enforcement officials said he died Monday afternoon.Mayor Reed Gusciora on Tuesday expressed "deepest condolences" to the youth's family and friends and said "the Trenton community is here for them during this difficult time."-----