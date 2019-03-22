Uncategorized

Father of sick boy who helped kids on Christmas asking for birthday cards

Kiernan Clark the boy who has been in and out of hospitals and collected toys for children during Christmas is turning 9.

By Brandon Longo
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A boy who has spent most of his young life in and out of the hospital is turning 9-years-old Friday and his family wants to make it special.

We first introduced you to 8-year-old Kiernan Clark back in December when he collected over 900 toys for children who have to stay at A.I. duPont Hospital in Delaware during the holidays.

"I've been here for so many years and all the people have helped me out. So, I want to help them out too," he said last year.

8-year-old patient collects 900 toys for kids at A.I. duPont Hospital. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on December 17, 2018.



But Kiernan's father, Kevin Clark, told Action News on Monday that his son, who suffers from Hirschsprung's disease, is back in the hospital again and times have been rough.

"He will not be allowed to eat for a while so they are feeding him through the PICC. They told us to expect to be in the hospital for at least a month," Kevin says.

So Kevin wants to cheer up his son who put smiles on so many other people's faces by flooding him with cards for his birthday.

"Maybe see if we could get him a bunch of birthday cards to help him celebrate," Kevin said.

Those who wish to send Kiernan a card can send them to the following address:

Nemours A.I. DuPont Hospital for Children
Floor 2 West Room 6
1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington Delaware 19803.
