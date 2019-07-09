PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child was hospitalized after an illegal device exploded in his hands on Monday night, according to Philadelphia police.
It happened just before 6 p.m. on the 5000 block of Summerdale Avenue.
Police say a 12-year-old boy was trying to light the device when an explosion occurred.
The explosion left the boy's hands partially amputated.
"He has injuries to both of his hands. We believe he lost a finger to one hand and he has severe injuries to the knuckles and palm of his other hand," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.
Small says the boy was at a rec center basketball court when the incident occurred. Witnesses say the boy found the explosive in a trash can, and that the explosion sent him into the air.
"Initially the explosive device did not explode after the 12-year-old boy lit it and threw it. Then the 12-year-old boy picked it back up because it did not explode. And then when he had it back in his hand, that's when the device did explode," said Small.
According to Small, the illegal device was equivalent to a quarter-stick of dynamite.
The boy was rushed to the hospital. He is listed in critical condition but he is expected to survive.
This incident comes just a week after a 9-year-old girl suffered "life-altering injuries" after an illegal explosive device exploded inside her Kensington home.
Small says both incidents may be connected due to the illegal nature of the explosive device.
"These are illegal devices. There are not commercial and they are not meant for commercial," Small added.
Boy's hands partially amputated after illegal device explodes, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News