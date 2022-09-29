  • Watch Now
Boys Latin Charter Middle School student found with loaded gun magazine on bus

Officials said the student was detained and the loaded magazine was recovered.

By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
36 minutes ago
The West Philadelphia middle school, along with Boys Latin Charter High School, was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a student on a bus heading to Boys Latin Charter Middle School had a gun magazine clip in his backpack.

The male student was detained upon arrival at the school on the 300 block of North Felton Street Thursday morning. Officials recovered the loaded magazine.

The West Philadelphia middle school, along with Boys Latin Charter High School, was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution following the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

