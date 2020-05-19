Driver rescued near water treatment facility in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- First responders rescued a driver who somehow ended up in the water in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at near a water treatment facility on Adams Street.

The vehicle was found nearly submerged.

The driver was trapped and had to be removed from the car.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating how she ended up driving into the water.

The Brandywine Mill Race is a water treatment facility.
