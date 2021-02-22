Pets & Animals

Dozens of animals arrive in Delaware to escape deep freeze in Texas

By
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Dozens of cats and dogs escaped the deep freeze in Texas, hoping to find their forever homes in Delaware.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomed 125 animals Sunday from Fort Worth, Texas.

They are being relocated here to relieve shelters that have suffered power losses and dangerously low temperatures. And the plane did not go back to Texas empty.

SEE ALSO: Houston grandmother who froze to death suffered from hypothermia
EMBED More News Videos

The family of a beloved 84-year-old grandmother who froze to death during the horrific winter storm in Texas is speaking out on the conditions of her death.



"We had a request from one of the Texas shelters, they really needed linens to help keep their animals warm. We only gave folks overnight to get linens to us. We were able to fill a plane going back down to Texas with over 2,000 pounds of linens. It was incredible," said Linda Torelli, marketing director with the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The animals will soon be available for adoption at the SPCA's Delaware campuses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstexasshelterdogswinter stormu.s. & worldanimalspet adoption
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snow for some on Monday
17-year-old wanted in deadly bowling alley shooting
Raw sewage floods Ventnor streets due to leak in pipe
Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Philadelphia radio legend Cody Anderson dies
Man shot in parking garage of Dave & Buster's
Houston grandmother who froze to death suffered from hypothermia
Show More
Woman shoots intruder in North Philadelphia
Penn State's THON raises over $10M for pediatric cancer research
Delaware natives race to Dover International Speedway for second COVID-19 vaccine
Fauci: 'Possible' Americans will be wearing masks in 2022
FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency
More TOP STORIES News