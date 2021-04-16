Top 6: Jessica Boyington visits Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester, Pa.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A nice sunny day was the perfect time to stop by the Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester, Pennsylvania. It's one of five locations serving our area as a no kill, open intake cat and dog adoption facility, that moves close to 16,000 animals a year.
They have an enrichment coordinator who organizes doggie play groups and socialization drills to help ease the emotional upset that canines feel while in a shelter. The behavior room is where volunteers and staff work with dogs on simple commands for living in a home, and they teach some basic manners, too.
I met so many animals with such a wide variety of personalities and looks!
There is Tragi, a chill 6-year-old terrier, who loves belly scratches. Or Pepper, a 4-year-old high energy terrier who is still learning how to be a lady. I joined her in the behavior room for a look at a training session in action!
Midnight, a 6-year-old chow mix and Precious, an 8-year-old hound are a bonded pair from Alabama. They could probably go down as the most low energy pups I have ever seen! Walking and romping around was not on the agenda, but they loved getting treats, and I have a feeling that they would really love to be your couch potatoes.
Ruger, a 7-year-old terrier mix, is never seen without a stuffed animal in his mouth. He will NOT take a walk without one! All of the volunteers who walk him come prepared by carrying a handful of stuffed animals during his daily exercise.
Last but certainly not least, they introduced me to the "Pet of the Month", Bernie! A 1-year-old ball of energy terrier mix with a huge personality, a high jump, and so much love to give. Since he's the "Pet of the Month," his adoption fee is whatever you want it to be.
To adopt any of the cuties featured here, or to meet other available good girls and boys, you can visit any of their five locations Tuesday through Sunday.
For more information visit https://bvspca.org/.
