FOLSOM (WPVI) -- Since the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police, law enforcement officers have been under more scrutiny than ever.Brazilian martial arts expert Alexandre Quintella offers free training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu to police officers.He believes that even a basic knowledge of some techniques will help officers be able to subdue suspects without harm.412 W. MacDade Boulevard, Folsom, PA 19033215-298-8715