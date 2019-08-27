Brazil's president says French leader must apologize before he'll accept aid money for Amazon fires

JACUNDA NATIONAL FOREST, Brazil -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says Brazil will only accept an offer of international aid to fight Amazon fires if French leader Emmanuel Macron retracts comments that he finds offensive.Bolsonaro on Tuesday said Macron had called him a liar and he accused the French president of questioning Brazil's sovereignty amid tensions over fires sweeping the Amazon region.Bolsonaro says Macron has to retract some of his comments "and then we can speak."Macron has questioned Bolsonaro's trustworthiness and commitment to protecting biodiversity.The Group of Seven nations has pledged $20 million to help fight the flames in the Amazon and protect the rainforest, in addition to a separate $12 million from Britain and $11 million from Canada.Firefighters in Brazil's Amazon have the enormous challenge of putting out a multitude of blazes and safeguarding a vast region described by world leaders as critical to the health of the planet.Brazil's National Space Research Institute says the number of fires has risen by 85% to more than 77,000 in the last year.About half of the fires have been in the Amazon region, with many in just the past month.