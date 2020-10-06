Breakthrough announced in 2019 Smyrna, Delaware child remains case

SMYRNA, Delaware -- Police in Smyrna, Delaware announced a breakthrough on Tuesday after the remains of an unidentified young girl were found more than a year ago.Information is limited, but investigators say persons of interest in the case are currently in custody outside the state of Delaware."If and when the persons of interest are transferred to our custody, we will announce their full details as well as any crimes they are being charged with," said Smyrna Police Public Information Officer Corporal Brian Donner.Police released facial reconstruction images of the child, who is believed to be between two and five years old, in September 2019. Detectives think that she was either white or Hispanic with slightly wavy brown hair.She is believed to be between 2 and 5 years old.Investigators found her remains on September 13, 2019, in an open area near softball Fields in Smyrna after a dog retrieved a bone. When it was discovered to be human, police came to the scene and found the remains. They were uncovered and unburied."We ask that the public take a close look at these images and report any and all possible information on this case to the Smyrna Police Department," said Donner in a statement released in 2019.Tipsters can remain anonymous. They're encouraged to contact investigators at any of the following phone numbers.