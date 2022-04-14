Breast cancer survivor, salon owner donates wigs to women

ABINGTON, Pa. -- "I was doing hair at the age of 17," said Myisha Stratton. "And when I opened the salon, I had clients come to me that had cancer."Stratton, whose passion for hair dates back to her early childhood, opened her own salon called, "D.D. Daughters Lace Wig Beautique." The hair stylist found a new purpose through her clipping career."I was helping them feel comfortable with their hair loss," she said. "We would shave their hair off. We would give them the same look that they had."Stratton used wig-styling to create natural looks for women, which were particularly valuable for those undergoing chemotherapy."You really do feel good if you look good," she said. "And that's the whole key."Stratton would soon come to learn that first-hand."At the age of, like, 20, I had spots of alopecia. And then I got diagnosed with breast cancer at 35," she said. "So, those same clients helped me feel comfortable."One client provided Stratton with a chemotherapy care package. The box included different kinds of healthcare products to address all the bodily changes that come with such cancer treatment."It helped me so much," she said. "So, ever since I have been in remission, I give out boxes to women patients at Fox Chase Cancer Center."Stratton also occasionally creates boxes for male patients. Each comes packed with the unique gift of a free wig voucher.During her first round of donations last year, Stratton collected enough funds to provide 50 boxes to those who received similar diagnoses."A cure for breast cancer may be far away," said Myisha Stratton. "But in the meantime, I just want to make people feel good, look good."