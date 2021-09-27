localish

Brent Rivera surprises "Magic Maker" with a family trip to Disney World

EMBED <>More Videos

Brent Rivera surprises Disney "Magic Maker".

LOS ANGELES -- Brent Rivera, a social media star with over 75 million followers across platforms, surprised Oscar Cabrera, a "Disney Magic Maker," with a trip to Walt Disney World Resort to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Rivera dropped by Cabrera's home in Burbank, CA with an award honoring Cabrera's generous spirit in his community. For years, Cabrera has gone out of his way to help those in need. His daughter, who nominated him for the award, said that her father donates bags and bags of clothing, supports struggling local businesses, and even arranged for a young girl with a cleft lip to receive surgery.

Cabrera is one of 50 Disney Magic Makers who prove that simple acts of kindness can make a profound difference in neighborhoods across America. To learn more, visit disneymagicmakers.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesyoutubedisneygood newsdisney worldlocalish
LOCALISH
Brent Rivera surprises Disney "Magic Maker".
Warming climate brings opportunity, challenges to NJ's wine industry
Bayou Dave is on a mission to save Houston's bayous
12-year-old Pixar fan snags dream role in 'Luca'
TOP STORIES
'The View' chaos sparked by false-positive COVID-19 test results
Trial for Montco teen charged with stabbing ex-girlfriend 30 times
76ers confirm Simmons won't report to training camp
Physician Support line offers help for overstressed doctors, nurses
Andy Reid in stable condition at hospital
Shooting outside Center City hotel under investigation
Cheryl Burke says she has COVID-19
Show More
Record-breaking! 66-yard field goal makes NFL history
Eagles/Cowboys on MNF! How to watch, score prediction and more
Pfizer to ask for approval of COVID vaccine for kids in matter of days
Mayor: 'I am heartbroken and outraged' after city tops 400 homicides
Philadelphia Eagles activate TE Zach Ertz from COVID-19 list ahead ...
More TOP STORIES News