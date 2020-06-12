Health & Fitness

Brick Township police officer saves EMT choking on food: Video

BRICK TWP., New Jersey -- It took police officers just seconds to come to the aid of an emergency medical technician who was screening people for coronavirus when she began choking on food.

The incident, which happened Tuesday in the Brick Township Municipal Building, was captured by a 90-second surveillance video that police posted on Facebook.

The video showed EMT Katelyn Lammer beginning to choke. She motioned to police stationed behind glass at the front desk that she could not breathe.

Officers rushed to the area and the video showed Sgt. Austin Kenny performing the Heimlich maneuver on Lammer. The abdominal thrusts quickly cleared her airway.

"This is why we train," police wrote.

Writing on her Facebook page, Lammer called it the "scariest moment of her life."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbrick townshipcoronaviruspolice officerchokingemt
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 hospitalized after shootout in Tioga
Man waiting for girlfriend killed in car: Police
Philly allows outdoor dining Friday: what you should know
Many forces behind alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in these 21 states
Delco sheriff issues directive banning use of chokeholds
UConn student accused of 2 murders due in CT court
ABC casts first black 'Bachelor,' Matt James
Show More
Breonna's Law: Louisville bans 'no-knock' warrants
Philadelphia's black youth arrested at alarming rate
Trump rally attendees cannot sue if they get COVID-19
Christopher Columbus statue removed from Camden park
Authorities: Suspect in ambush on California deputy is dead
More TOP STORIES News