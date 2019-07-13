Bride recalls alleged wedding day theft at Wilmington, Delaware's Hotel DuPont

"They told us they would take everything we had there back to our room, to the actual bridal suite," she said.
But, she also says that's the last time she saw her $500 camera and a card with $200 inside.
"One-hundred percent knew that was stolen. I knew that none of my bridesmaids or the groomsmen had gone back up there," she said.
This was 2013 and Friday was the first time Hargenrader shared this incident publicly. She says she felt compelled to come forward after seeing an Action News report on Wednesday about police investigating four other alleged thefts during weddings at Hotel DuPont since October 2018.
Police say it's an "open investigation" and cannot get into the details.
Hotel DuPont said in a statement it has a "zero tolerance policy as it relates to theft" and it is working with the Wilmington Police Department. It also said that all rooms at the hotel "Are equipped with electronic locks and private safes."
When asked about the alleged 2013 incident, the hotel said it was "under different management."
Hargenrader claims that wasn't enough to protect her property.
"We spent so much money to have this one day," said Hargenrader. "So to also lose something that was priceless and so invaluable to us, it's devastating, I feel so bad."