Bride recalls alleged wedding day theft at Wilmington, Delaware's Hotel DuPont

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Tara Hargenrader remembers the moment vividly. It was her wedding day at Hotel DuPont in Wilmington.

"They told us they would take everything we had there back to our room, to the actual bridal suite," she said.

But, she also says that's the last time she saw her $500 camera and a card with $200 inside.

"One-hundred percent knew that was stolen. I knew that none of my bridesmaids or the groomsmen had gone back up there," she said.

This was 2013 and Friday was the first time Hargenrader shared this incident publicly. She says she felt compelled to come forward after seeing an Action News report on Wednesday about police investigating four other alleged thefts during weddings at Hotel DuPont since October 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

Wedding thefts reported at Delaware hotel. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on July 10, 2019.



Police say it's an "open investigation" and cannot get into the details.

Hotel DuPont said in a statement it has a "zero tolerance policy as it relates to theft" and it is working with the Wilmington Police Department. It also said that all rooms at the hotel "Are equipped with electronic locks and private safes."

When asked about the alleged 2013 incident, the hotel said it was "under different management."

Hargenrader claims that wasn't enough to protect her property.

"We spent so much money to have this one day," said Hargenrader. "So to also lose something that was priceless and so invaluable to us, it's devastating, I feel so bad."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtontheftdelaware newswedding
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Healthcheck: Healthier Options While Dining Out
Police ID pregnant woman, 9-year-old son killed in flash flooding
Police: Driver hit pedestrians, SUV outside Thomas Jefferson Hospital
Car thief dies after being beaten by crowd: Police
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Mount Laurel
Heavy flooding damages homes, business in small Montco town
Pottstown cleaning up after Thursday night's storm
Show More
Video: Officer plows down woman in municipal parking lot
House passes bill to extend 9/11 fund through 2090
Uranium, rattlesnake found during traffic stop
Crews move tractor trailer hanging over edge of I-295 overpass
Freebie Friday: Museum admission, yoga, family fun, and more
More TOP STORIES News