2 missing persons from Bucks County spotted in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two missing persons from Bensalem, Pennsylvania were spotted in Philadelphia on Saturday, according to police.
On Friday, Daniel Hennigan from Bensalem filed a missing persons report for his wife, Bridget Hennigan, and his daughter Danielle.
Daniel Hennigan told police that he hadn't seen his wife or daughter since 9 p.m. Thursday. He said his wife suffers from anxiety and depression, and his daughter is developmentally challenged, according to police.
The women were last seen in Bridget Hennigan's 2011 Volkswagen Jetta bearing a Pa. license plate that read HZB-0565.
On Saturday morning, police say they found the Volkswagen, unoccupied, near the intersection of Girard Avenue and 2nd Street.
After posting a photo on social media, Bensalem police were told that a Philadelphia resident had seen Bridget and Danielle Hennigan at the Lofts on the 1800 block of Arch Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to the witness, police said both women were barefoot, Danielle Hennigan was in pajamas, and her mother appeared to be in a mental crisis.
Bridget Hennigan is described by officials as a 5'2" woman, weighing approximately 220 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Danielle Hennigan is described as a 5'6" woman, weighing approximately 260 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has information about the location of Bridget and Danielle Hennigan, they are asked to submit a tip or contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.