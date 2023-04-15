2 missing persons from Bucks County spotted in Philadelphia: Police

The women were last seen in a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta bearing a Pa. license plate that read HZB-0565.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two missing persons from Bensalem, Pennsylvania were spotted in Philadelphia on Saturday, according to police.

On Friday, Daniel Hennigan from Bensalem filed a missing persons report for his wife, Bridget Hennigan, and his daughter Danielle.

Daniel Hennigan told police that he hadn't seen his wife or daughter since 9 p.m. Thursday. He said his wife suffers from anxiety and depression, and his daughter is developmentally challenged, according to police.

The women were last seen in Bridget Hennigan's 2011 Volkswagen Jetta bearing a Pa. license plate that read HZB-0565.

On Saturday morning, police say they found the Volkswagen, unoccupied, near the intersection of Girard Avenue and 2nd Street.

After posting a photo on social media, Bensalem police were told that a Philadelphia resident had seen Bridget and Danielle Hennigan at the Lofts on the 1800 block of Arch Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the witness, police said both women were barefoot, Danielle Hennigan was in pajamas, and her mother appeared to be in a mental crisis.

Bridget Hennigan is described by officials as a 5'2" woman, weighing approximately 220 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Danielle Hennigan is described as a 5'6" woman, weighing approximately 260 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information about the location of Bridget and Danielle Hennigan, they are asked to submit a tip or contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.