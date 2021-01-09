Man shot in back in Bridgeton trailer park in critical condition

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the back in Bridgeton, New Jersey.Police said the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Saturday at the Tips Trailer Park in the 800 block of East Commerce Street.The victim, a man in his 30s, was flown to Cooper University Hospital.He is listed in critical condition.Police said the shooter fled into woods and remains on the loose.Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.