Man shot in back in Bridgeton trailer park in critical condition

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the back in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Police said the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Saturday at the Tips Trailer Park in the 800 block of East Commerce Street.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was flown to Cooper University Hospital.

He is listed in critical condition.

Police said the shooter fled into woods and remains on the loose.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.
