Brigantine man charged in wife's murder: Prosecutor

Robert Declementi

BRIGANTINE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey man is being charged in the murder of his wife, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has announced.Authorities say Rachel Declementi, 30, was found dead inside a home located at 17 Girard Place in Brigantine on Saturday.Brigantine police responded after receiving a 911 call at 4:27 a.m.Rachel's husband, 36-year-old Robert Declementi, is being charged with first-degree murder.Authorities have not provided any further information on the circumstances surrounding the murder.An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the exact cause of death.Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800.