Bristol Borough School District students return to the classroom for in-person instruction

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students in the Bristol Borough School District in Bucks County returned to their classrooms Tuesday.

All schools in the district have reopened for in-person instruction.

The students in the district have been learning remotely since the beginning of the school year.

The students are divided into two groups attending class on different days, under a hybrid model.
