accident

5-year-old injured in crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is awake

By Joe Sutton
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The 5-year-old girl who was injured during a car crash involving Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid is "awake," according to a GoFundMe created by Tiffany Verhulst, the child's aunt, on behalf of her mother.

The child was hospitalized in critical condition with a brain injury following the crash.

CNN has reached out to Kansas City police for additional details.

SEE ALSO: Andy Reid's son Britt Reid no longer Chiefs' linebackers coach after car crash critically injured child

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was placed on administrative leave after being involved in the multi-vehicle crash earlier this month. And last week, reports by ESPN and the NFL Network revealed he was no longer employed by the team.

League sources told ESPN and the NFL Network that the 35-year-old's contract expired after the team's loss in Super Bowl LV.

In a previous statement following the crash, the Chiefs said they were in the process of gathering information on the incident and would "continue to assist local authorities as requested."

SEE ALSO:Andy Reid on son Britt Reid's crash: 'My heart bleeds for everybody involved'
EMBED More News Videos

Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the team's outside linebackers coach, was involved in a multi-car accident Thursday night that has left a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries.



"Our focus remains on (the girl) and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery," the Chiefs previously said.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmissourikansas city chiefsnflu.s. & worldsportsaccident
ACCIDENT
Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs after crash that injured children
Andy Reid's son on leave after crash that critically injured girl
Andy Reid: 'My heart bleeds' for those in son's car crash
Man dies while fleeing officers; NJ AG's Office investigating
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Mild this afternoon, snow/ice/rain on Thursday
Man found shot inside stolen vehicle being held as suspect
Man with hammer ties up 80-year-old adoptive mom, steals car: Police
Popular NJ ice cream store owner dies of COVID-19
Rainy morning in Lehigh Valley as ice storm warning expires
Open Burger King draws huge line during winter storm
Gotta have a burger: Wawa unveils 1st item to dinner menu
Show More
Student loan payments are suspended: How to make the most of it
Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures during pandemic
2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Schuylkill Expressway
Police ID wanted man accused of firing shot inside Walmart
Business owners react to proposed $15 an hour minimum wage hike
More TOP STORIES News