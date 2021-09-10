2 injured in Broad Street fiery head-on crash in Spring Garden

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in Philadelphia that resulted in one vehicle bursting into flames.It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on North Broad and Brandywine streets in the Spring Garden section of the city.Police say two vehicles collided at the scene and the impact caused one of them to catch fire.Two people were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, but their conditions have not been released.A traffic light was knocked over during the collision.The crash remains under investigation.