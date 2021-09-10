PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in Philadelphia that resulted in one vehicle bursting into flames.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on North Broad and Brandywine streets in the Spring Garden section of the city.
Police say two vehicles collided at the scene and the impact caused one of them to catch fire.
Two people were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, but their conditions have not been released.
A traffic light was knocked over during the collision.
The crash remains under investigation.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Community reacts to Pres. Biden's new COVID mandates
Moe's Tavern pops up at Springfield Mall in Delco
Eagles prepare for season opener
Video captures moment Air National Guard member surprises family
How to avoid flood damaged cars amid car inventory shortage
2 injured in Broad Street fiery head-on crash in Spring Garden
The victims were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.
CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More