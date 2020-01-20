2 teens arrested in connection with home burglaries in Brookhaven, Pennsylvania

BROOKHAVEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two teenagers were arrested in connection with two home burglaries in Delaware County.Brookhaven police say 18-year-old Christopher Jiménez and an unidentified 15-year-old each face burglary and trespassing charges.Investigators say on the nights of January 11 and 14, the two teenagers broke into two unoccupied homes in the area of Susan Lane and Edgewood Avenue.Police say many of the stolen items have since been recovered and will be returned to their rightful owners.