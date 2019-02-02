Brooklyn high school basketball coach charged with shooting parent

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ Burkett reports on the Brooklyn high school basketball coach who was charged with shooting the parent of one of his players.

BROOKLYN, New York (WPVI) --
A Brooklyn high school basketball coach was charged with shooting the parent of one of his players.

Investigators said Christopher Hooks went to the home of Paul Robeson High School basketball coach Todd Myles to confront him about his son's playing time.

A short time later, police were called to Myles' home on December 22, 2018, where Myles told police that a third person shot them for an unknown reason and then fled the scene.

Hooks was hospitalized with a serious physical injury. He was intubated and could not speak to detectives for a month.

Myles originally claimed that a third person showed up and shot both of them, but Hooks told police a different story after recovering from his injuries.

When he was finally able to be interviewed, he revealed a shocking twist -- there wasn't a third person. Hooks said he was shot by the basketball coach.

Although Myles suffered a gunshot wound in the leg, police said he either inadvertently shot himself or was struck by a ricocheting bullet.

Detectives issued a warrant for Myles' arrest and took the suspect into custody on Friday.

Myles was charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal use of a firearm.

The Department of Education called the allegations "shocking" in a written statement:

"These are incredibly shocking allegations. We immediately reassigned Mr. Myles away from students and we'll work to remove him from payroll as soon as legally possible. We are providing support to the school and are working with the NYPD throughout this investigation."

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingcrimeNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Icy Morning, Milder Afternoon
Elderly woman and her dog die in Montgomery County house fire
Woman boards SEPTA bus in West Philly, tells driver she was shot
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Man injured in shooting in Wilmington
At least 1 injured in crash in Fairmount Park
Firefighters rescue man from Trenton house fire
Parents of Penn State pledge sue frat members over his death
Show More
Union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty pleads not guilty
Firefighters battle commercial building blaze in Montgomery County
17 girls inducted into Scouts BSA in West Chester
Fix coming for Apple's FaceTime
Petal the elephant moved from mall, headed to new home
More News