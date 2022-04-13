Suspect in NYC subway shooting rented U-Haul in Philadelphia, police say

New York City police are still searching for 62-year-old Frank R. James. Authorities said James has addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.
"At this time, based on the preliminary investigation, we believe he was alone," New York City Mayor Eric Adams told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in an interview Wednesday on "Good Morning America."
Police said the suspect had rented a U-Haul van possibly connected to the violence.
The key to the van and a credit card, which law enforcement sources told ABC News was used to rent a U-Haul, were among the gunman's possessions recovered from the scene of the shooting.
James had rented the same van in Philadelphia, according to police.
There was a $50,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.
This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022
Investigators were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
"This nation was born in violence, it's kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it's going to die a violent death. There's nothing going to stop that," James said in a video.
In one video, posted a day before the attack, he criticizes crime against Black people and says drastic action is needed.
"You got kids going in here now taking machine guns and mowing down innocent people," James said. "It's not going to get better until we make it better," he said, adding that he thought things would only change if certain people were "stomped, kicked and tortured" out of their "comfort zone."
Several videos mention New York's subways.
A Feb. 20 video says the mayor and governor's plan to address homelessness and safety in the subway system "is doomed for failure" and refers to himself as a "victim" of the city's mental health programs. A Jan. 25 video criticizes Adams' plan to end gun violence.
New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the posts "concerning" and officials tightened security for Adams, who was already isolating following a positive COVID-19 test Sunday.
Mayor Adams said Wednesday that investigators were zeroed in on finding James.
"We are going to continue to close the loop around him and bring him in, and continue the investigation into this horrific act against innocent New Yorkers," the Democrat said on MSNBC.
"We are endeavoring to locate him to determine his connection to the subway shooting, if any," James Essig, the New York City Police Department's Chief of Detectives, said at the press conference Tuesday evening.
The shooting unfolded on a Manhattan-bound N subway car during the Tuesday morning commute, just before 8:30 a.m. ET, as the train approached the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, according to the New York City Police Department.
A man, who was seen mumbling to himself on the train, donned a gas mask and detonated a smoke canister commonly bought online before pulling out a .38-caliber handgun and opening fire, a police official told ABC News. He fired a barrage of at least 33 bullets, shooting 10 people, according to police.
The gun jammed during the incident, which is believed to have saved lives, a law enforcement official told ABC News.
A total of 29 people were transported from the scene to local hospitals with various injuries. Five of the gunshot victims were critically injured and have since stabilized, a fire department official told ABC News. As of Wednesday morning, just four of the wounded remained hospitalized, according to Adams.
Police described the gunman, who is still on the run, as an "active shooter."
"At this time, we still do not know the suspect's motivation," Commissioner Sewell said at press conference Tuesday evening. "Clearly this individual boarded the train and was intent on violence."
Police said the U-Haul van was found on Tuesday afternoon, unoccupied and parked near a subway station on King's Highway in Brooklyn's Gravesend neighborhood, about 5 miles southeast of the 36th Street station.
Investigators are working to determine if the U-Haul van has any connection to the suspect and are asking the public for their help with any information on what might have happened between the location where the vehicle was parked and the eight subway stops to 36th Street.
Along with the keys to U-Haul, other items discovered at the scene of the shooting include the Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun used in the attack, three extended magazines, a hatchet, gasoline, four smoke grenades and a bag of consumer-grade fireworks. The gun was not stolen, according to police. Investigators are sifting through evidence looking for any possible fingerprints on the gun and the other recovered items.
April 12, 2022
One passenger, Jordan Javier, thought the first popping sound he heard was a book dropping. Then there was another pop. People started moving toward the front of the car, he said, and he realized there was smoke.
When the train pulled into the 36th Street station, people ran out and were directed to another train across the platform. Passengers wept and prayed as they rode away from the scene, Javier said.
"I'm just grateful to be alive," he said.
A senior federal law enforcement source told ABC News that authorities are concerned Tuesday's shooting showed a level of planning and commitment to kill scores of commuters during rush hour. The source said it is too early to know if the suspect acted alone.
None of the surveillance cameras inside the 36th Street subway station were working at the time of Tuesday's shooting, a police official told ABC News. The cameras, which are aimed at the turnstiles, didn't transmit in real-time due to a glitch computer malfunction, a source said. The same glitch impacted cameras at the stops before and after 36th Street. Investigators are looking into how this malfunction happened.
Nevertheless, police were able to get an image of the suspect from a bystander's cellphone video, a law enforcement official told ABC News. Investigators are looking through video from other witnesses and surrounding businesses, hunting for any clues that point to a suspect.
The attack unnerved a city on guard about a rise in gun violence and the ever-present threat of terrorism. It left some New Yorkers jittery about riding the nation's busiest subway system and prompted officials to increase policing at transportation hubs from Philadelphia to Connecticut.
The Philadelphia Police Department said it was monitoring the situation in Brooklyn. Thomas Nestel, SEPTA's police chief, said his officers and the 28,000 cameras scattered across the city help keep Philadelphians safe.
"Our officers are out there like they are every day. They're in those key locations where they think something will occur," said Nestel.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced last fall it had installed security cameras in all 472 subway stations citywide, saying they would put criminals on an "express track to justice." But cameras weren't working at three stations where police went to look for evidence Tuesday, Essig said.
MTA system chief Janno Lieber told TV interviewers he didn't know why the cameras malfunctioned.
As police searched for the shooter, Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers to be vigilant.
"This individual is still on the loose. This person is dangerous," the Democrat said at a news conference just after noon.
Anyone with information, videos or photos related to the shooting is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.