Police say a man and a woman were both found shot three times in the head on Tuesday in North Philadelphia.Investigators said it was around 1:30 p.m. when gunshots rang out along the 100 block of West Huntingdon Street.Police arrived to find a 51-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman each shot three times in the head.Witnesses said the two were standing in front of their family home when someone opened fire.Manuel Marchand said those two victims are his siblings."It's my brother Tom that got shot and my sister Elizabeth that got shot," he said. "Other than that I don't really know too much. I came from work to see what happened."Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital where they are listed in extremely critical condition.Marchand says he has no idea who could have done such a thing."I don't know, I actually don't come down here a lot," he said.Neighbors said the female victim had been serving as a caretaker for her mother, who is quite ill.No arrests have been made, and there has been no word on a motive for this shooting.------