Dmitri Tiller

Police say two young brothers who were reported missing from their West Philadelphia home have been located.Six-year-old Dmitri Tiller and his brother 11-year-old Nathanaiel Tiller are in the custody of police at this time. They are being taken to the hospital as a precaution.Police say the boys were last seen by their mother around 9 p.m. Monday at their home on the 5000 block of Ogden Street.They were reported missing around 11:30 p.m.Police say the boys attend the Blankenburg Elementary School on the 4600 block of West Girard Avenue, but did not show up for school on Tuesday.------