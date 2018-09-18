MISSING CHILDREN

Police: Brothers located after reported missing from West Philadelphia home

Philadelphia police spokesman Sekou Kinebrew holds a news conference on two missing children on September 18, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say two young brothers who were reported missing from their West Philadelphia home have been located.

Six-year-old Dmitri Tiller and his brother 11-year-old Nathanaiel Tiller are in the custody of police at this time. They are being taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Dmitri Tiller



Police say the boys were last seen by their mother around 9 p.m. Monday at their home on the 5000 block of Ogden Street.

They were reported missing around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the boys attend the Blankenburg Elementary School on the 4600 block of West Girard Avenue, but did not show up for school on Tuesday.

------
