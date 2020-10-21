deadly shooting

Brothers, 16 and 8 years old, killed in Trenton shooting

By
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two brothers, ages 8 and 16, were shot and killed inside of their home in Trenton late Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Mulberry Street.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said, according to preliminary information, a suspect shot into the second floor of a home hitting the siblings.

Action Cam video from the scene showed heavily armed officers and a K9 unit searching an area near the home.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Authorities expect to be able to release more details on Wednesday.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police are investigating the shooting.

------

Note: Initial reports from police had the children listed as brother and sister. The story has been corrected to reflect the updated information.
