fatal fire

Brothers among 3 dead after fire tears through home in Kensington section of Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

Last body recovered following house fire in Kensington; 3 killed. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 4pm on March 25, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people are dead after an early-morning house fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The deadly fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. Monday on the 2900 block of Rorer Street.

EMBED More News Videos

At least one dead following Kensington house fire: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 6 a.m., March 25, 2019



Fire crews said heavy flames were shooting from the first floor and the rear of the home when they arrived.

Officials said a man was rescued from the first floor of the home and taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died.

Family friends identified him as Francis "Jocco" Hudson.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel described the blaze as a "very heavy fire with difficult conditions."

"Because of the fire conditions we had to exit the building and perform an exterior attack," Thiel said.

The fire was placed under control at 5:14 a.m. A second medic was later called to the scene.

Close friends of the man who died in the fire said the man lived in the house with his brother and his brother's girlfriend.



Their bodies were found later in the day.

They were identified by the family's pastor as Jason Hudson and his girlfriend Becky Emeric. Jason and Francis were brothers.

Members of the victims' church, Rock Ministries of Philadelphia, stood vigil outside. Assistant Pastor Craig Cerrito said the three were devoted to their faith and to helping others.

"Jocco, Jason and Becky - all three of them were neighborhood folks, they grew up here. They had it tough and they would teach you more about yourself than you could ever do for them," Cerrito said.

The scene is now turned over to The Fire Marshal's Office.

The cause is still under investigation and investigators don't know yet if there were working smoke detectors.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsphiladelphia newsphilly newsfatal firefirehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL FIRE
Mich. mobile home fire leaves 3 kids dead, 4 others injured
At least 10 dead in Paris building fire; arson suspected
Fireball at ruptured Mexico oil pipeline kills 66
Grandmother, 2 grandchildren killed in Hunting Park fire
TOP STORIES
Officials order 'emergency removal' of children from Glen Mills Schools
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
Man charged with bar employee's murder in Germantown
Pa. treatment firm accused of exploiting addicts, insurers
Police seek car in connection to West Philly road rage homicide
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Infant dies following home circumcision in Italy
Show More
WATCH: Newly-released video shows Wallenda family accident in 2017
$50M esports arena being planned for Philly Sports Complex
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower Today
Teacher who donated salary to poor wins $1M prize
PennDOT Hard at Work Filling Potholes
More TOP STORIES News