Sale fans 10 as Red Sox top Phillies for 7th straight win

PHILADELPHIA -- Chris Sale struck out 10 in six innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Friday night for their seventh consecutive victory.

The game was delayed for about 10 minutes in the first inning when a spectator fell over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen while reaching for a baseball.

Boston rookie Masataka Yoshida extended his hitting streak to 15 games. Kiké Hernández and Enmanuel Valdez each had two hits and drove in a run.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was saluted with a 25-second standing ovation prior to his first at-bat. It was the slugger's first game in Philadelphia since he had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in the offseason. He was 1 for 4 with a single and scored a run.

The defending NL champs have dropped five in a row to fall three games under .500. Nick Castellanos had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Phillies.

The 34-year-old Sale (3-2) was charged with three runs and seven hits. The seven-time All-Star is rounding into form after he was hampered by injuries in the previous two seasons.

Boston grabbed a 5-3 lead with two runs in the sixth against Zack Wheeler (3-2).

Jarren Duran doubled and Hernández singled to put runners on first and third with no outs. Triston Casas flew out to the wall in center, scoring Duran and moving Hernández to second. Valdez then hit an RBI single off Connor Brogdon, who relieved Wheeler.

Wheeler gave up four earned runs and seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Kenley Jansen pitched out of trouble in a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.