PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On May 6 one year ago, Bryce Harper and the Phillies were in St. Louis and got shut out by the Cardinals.
The 6-0 loss did not leave any Phillies fan in a good mood.
But fast forward a year, the sports world - and the world itself - are in a much different place.
While the Phillies season has yet to start, Harper is promising to leave smiles on fans' faces Wednesday night, as long as they tune into the Phanatic's Instagram page.
At 7 p.m., the Phils star slugger will be reading "The Phillie Phanatic's Philadelphia Story," as the Phanatic acts out the storyline. You can call it Harperpiece Theater!
It's part of the "Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic" series that the Phillies began last week to connect to fans of all ages while baseball games have been suspended.
"Young readers should be prepared to travel back in time with Harper and the Phanatic to colonial Philadelphia, where they will experience a virtual reading adventure like no other," the Phillies said.
To be part of the story, fans just need to search @philliephanatic on Instagram.
Bryce Harper to read Phanatic's book during Instagram storytime
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News