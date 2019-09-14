Bucks Co. lawmaker pleads guilty to driving drunk at McDonald's drive-thru

Democratic Rep. John Galloway of Levittown speaks to Action News Troubleshooters earlier this year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania state representative is on a month of house arrest after pleading guilty to driving drunk at a McDonald's drive-thru in Harrisburg earlier this year.

Dauphin County court records indicate Democratic Rep. John Galloway of Levittown pleaded guilty last week in what was his second drunken-driving arrest since 2011.

Galloway is apologizing and says he's working to put the arrest behind him.

His previous arrest was resolved by participation in a diversion program designed for first-time, nonviolent offenders, so the May violation counts as his second offense.

The 59-year-old Galloway underwent a monthlong inpatient treatment program in July and August, after the state budget was finished.

He doesn't expect to miss fall voting sessions in the House.

Police say they were called after Galloway's Jeep rear-ended another vehicle.
