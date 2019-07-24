Bucks County man sentenced after girlfriend's body found in SUV

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- A Bucks County man has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison for the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found in a sport utility vehicle parked in the driveway of the home they shared.

Forty-two-year-old Jason Lutey of New Britain, Pa. pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, evidence-tampering and possession of an instrument of crime.

Authorities said the body of 46-year-old Colleen Patterson was found wrapped in a bloodstained cloth in the back of an SUV in September.

Bucks County prosecutors planned to seek execution had Lutey been convicted of first-degree murder.

Lutey said the "heinous act ... will haunt me for the rest of my days."

Defense attorney Brad Bastedo said his client had long battled post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.
