FEASTERVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County are warning residents of a bear spotted wandering through a neighborhood.

An Action News viewer shared this video of the animal.

It shows the bear near a home on Woodbine Avenue in Feasterville.

Authorities say that neighbors should not approach the bear if they see it, but should instead call police.