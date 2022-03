LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire crews are working to get control of a blaze at a bowling alley in Levittown, Bucks County.The fire started around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 8800 block of New Falls Road.Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly struck a second alarm.Chopper 6 over the scene showed parts of the building have caved in.Action News is told the fire is spreading to neighboring properties.There have been no reports of injuries.