Extraordinary Bucks County ceremony marks 19th anniversary of 9/11

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Despite these extraordinary times of battling COVID-19, there was no way the people of Bucks County were not going to remember the fallen from that fateful day on September 11, 2001.It was a drive-thru ceremony that marked the 19th anniversary of 9/11.A long steady stream of cars came thru as on their radios, they heard the names of the 18 Bucks County residents who lost their lives in New York.There were also pre-recorded messages from some of the 18 families from Bucks County who lost loved ones."We will never forget the 9/11 tragedy and the innocent lives taken from us," said Ellen Saracini, the wife of Victor Saracini, who was the pilot on United Airlines flight 175.For those who came early, the horror of 9/11 was as fresh and painful as ever."It's still too close to home, it's more than you can think about, more than you can believe," said Rob Hammerschlag of Lower Makefield.Sean Cunningham was in New York City that day."I was on Water Street, two blocks away and I actually was in the front of the building," said Cunningham. "I heard the 2nd plane hit, I was that close."Cunningham went on the add, "Honestly, I try to forget about it but, you can't forget about it because of all those that lost their loved ones."Warren Fuchs, a retired New York City Fire Fighter, was also there on that terrible day."For me, I got goosebumps as we speak. It was horrible," said Fuchs.Now living in Bucks County with his wife Diane, he's still reliving the nightmare."I lost 60 of my personal friends. Here we are 19 years later and, I don't know, it's like back to the future, it's like kinda scary," he added.Fuchs says he attends this event to seek solace."I look at all my friends' names that are up there," said Fuchs."One of the most important things to me is to have our children, our grandchildren, know exactly what happen that day, cause that's how you don't forget," said Diane Fuchs.Losing 18 residents on 9/11, this is a community deeply affected by the tragic events of that day 19 years ago.