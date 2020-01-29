Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub files lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturers

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Bucks County District Attorney filed a lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturers Juul and Eonsmoke plus two local retailers officials say have been investigated by the FDA for selling to minors."We are seeking reparations for their ill-gotten insidious games. Restitution, civil penalties and injunctive relief," said District Attorney Matt Weintraub. "We want to stop this poison from poisoning our children."Officials said these companies have caused the largest increase in child substance abuse in decades - using marketing tactics specifically targeting children on social media.At the Bucks County Justice Center Wednesday morning, the school nurse at Central Bucks West High School shared some staggering experiences about what vaping is doing to students."This year in Central Bucks we have seen an increase in the number of 911 calls. We've had multiple cases in all three high schools especially where we have found kids unconscious, we have had kids with skyrocketing heart rates and blood pressures. And we have had several kids have seizures. These kids were vaping directly before this has happened and had no medical issues prior to this," said Klein.Weintraub said he would use any financial restitution from this lawsuit to provide educational programs and medical treatment for those affected by the use of e-cigarettes in Bucks County.Earlier this month the Food and Drug Administration said manufacturers have 30 days to stop making and selling fruit and mint flavored electronic cigarettes.