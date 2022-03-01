stalking

Documents: Bucks County man hid in New Hampshire woman's attic, had tracking device

The documents indicate the man met the victim on the paid subscription website OnlyFans and drove about 350 miles to her home.
SOMERSWORTH, New Hampshire -- A Bensalem, Bucks County man who traveled to New Hampshire to meet a woman he met online hid in her attic, photographed her while sleeping, stole some of her underwear, and attempted to place a tracking device on her car, prosecutors said.

Court documents made public Monday revealed details of charges against the man who was arrested after police found him on the roof of the woman's home earlier this month.

The documents indicate the man met the victim on the paid subscription website OnlyFans and drove about 350 miles (560 kilometers) to the woman's home.

Somersworth police said the man broke into the woman's home, stole her house key and had a duplicate key made. He came and went from the home several times, once photographing the woman while asleep, and spent time in the attic where police found personal items including a tracking device he intended to place in the woman's vehicle, police said.

He's charged with four counts of burglary. The Associated Press could not find a phone number for the man and his attorney didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Tuesday.

The man was released on $2,500 cash bail last week against the wishes of prosecutors.

Bail conditions require him to wear a tracking bracelet, and he's not allowed to return to New Hampshire or have contact with the victim, WMUR-TV reported.

