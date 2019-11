BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County man was indicted for pretending to be a decorated Navy SEAL and stealing from the government.The U.S. Attorney's office says 58-year-old Richard Meleski secured more than $300,000 in healthcare benefits from the Veterans' Administration.Investigators discovered Meleski never served in the U.S. military.He faces up to 68 years imprisonment if convicted.