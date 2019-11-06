Bucks County Murders: Sean Kratz expected to testify in trial

SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The trial for one of the men accused of murdering a group of friends in Bucks County two years ago begins Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Sean Kratz of Northeast Philadelphia helped his cousin Cosmo DiNardo kill three of the four young men in 2017. They then buried the victims' bodies on DiNardo's family farm in Solebury Township.





A pretrial hearing was completed Monday. The trial is expected to last one week and Kratz's attorney says his client will testify.

DiNardo and Kratz were charged with the July 7, 2017 slayings of Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown Township; Thomas Meo, 21, of Plumstead Township; and Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg, Montgomery County.

DiNardo pleaded guilty to the three killings and that of Jimi Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township, two days earlier. DiNardo is serving a life sentence.



Kratz, however, rejected a plea deal.



At the time, attorney Tom Kline who represents Dean Finocchiaro's family said, "They understood they were coming to this courthouse today to see two men put behind bars essentially for life and then one of them backed out. That in and of itself caries its own emotional toll."

Timeline in disappearance of 4 young men in Pennsylvania
EMBED More News Videos

The disappearance of four local men has been at the center of a massive search in Bucks County.



VIDEO: Cosmo DiNardo arrives at Bucks Co. prison
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEO: Cosmo DiNardo arrives at Bucks County prison. See raw video from Chopper 6 on July 12, 2017.

