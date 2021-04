BUENA VISTA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A roadway in Atlantic County, New Jersey is shut down at this hour due to a death investigation.Authorities are on scene near Union and Oak roads just off Route 40 in Buena Vista after a body was found, Action News has learned.The view from Chopper 6 shows the law enforcement vehicles scattered across the closed roadway.There was no immediate word on how the individual died. The person has not yet been identified.