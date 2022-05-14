'Multiple people' shot at Buffalo, New York, supermarket; suspect in custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, police there tweeted, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody.

Details on the number of people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren't immediately available.

Police officials and a spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was "closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo," her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.
