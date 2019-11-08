Buffalo Wild Wings employee killed in chemical incident in Massachusetts restaurant

A Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Jacksonville, Fl. (Rick Wilson/AP Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts -- Massachusetts police say one person has died and eight others have been hospitalized following a chemical incident at a Buffalo Wild Wings.

WHDH-TV reports officials responded to reports of a chemical reaction in the kitchen area of the restaurant in Burlington on Thursday where they found a male employee suffering from nausea.

Burlington police say in a release they believe that the employee had breathed in fumes from the cleaning agent.

The employee was taken to Lahey Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police evacuated the restaurant and are urging anyone who was inside at the time and believes they may be impacted to seek immediate medical treatment.

The cause of the chemical incident remains under investigation.

A Buffalo Wild Wings spokesperson released the following statement:

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of this horrific accident at our franchise-owned sports bar and are working closely with our franchisee and the authorities while they conduct an investigation.

Because the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to share any additional comment at this time. Any further questions will need to be referred to the local authorities."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettsworker deathu.s. & worldrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 14, in custody after man found dead inside home: Source
EXCLUSIVE: Upper Darby Police Superintendent Mike Chitwood retiring after 55 years
Fire on SEPTA trolley line causes evacuations
2 arrested for prostitution at Phoenixville massage parlor
1 person in custody after shots fired in Doylestown
AccuWeather: Sunny, but windy and cold today
Show More
Woman gunned down while opening door in Philadelphia: Police
Family mourns loss of woman found stabbed to death in Fox Chase home
Protesters storm public meeting on oil refinery clean up
Neighbors in Delaware County sound off over fire siren debate
Super Bowl ticket surprise for UPenn players who gave gift of life
More TOP STORIES News