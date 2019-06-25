Bug bomb may be to blame for explosion inside Lawndale home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A house in the Lawndale section of Philadelphia was damaged after an explosion on Tuesday afternoon.Fire officials tell Action News they responded to the 500 block of Glenview Street just after 1 p.m.When they arrived, firefighters noticed the front of the house had damaged windows.There have been no reports of injuries.Sources tell Action News it appears the homeowner was using bug bombs in the house, and may have forgotten to turn off the pilot light for some appliances.The view from Chopper 6 shows damage to several windows.